New data shows national math & reading scores nosedive during pandemic

(KALB) - A new, nationwide study shows reading and math scores for nine-year-olds are on the decline.

According to new data from the National Center for Education Statistics, math and reading scores fell dramatically during the first two years of the pandemic. Federal officials say this is the first national study to look at student achievement before the pandemic and when most students returned to in-person learning.

Reading scores saw their largest decrease in 30 years, and math scores had their first decrease in the history of the testing regimen behind the study. In math, the average score for nine-year-old students fell seven points between 2020 and 2022, while the average reading score fell by five points.

The study shows students of all races were impacted, but students of color saw some of the steepest decreases, with a 13-point drop for Black students versus a five-point drop for white students. The declines impacted all regions of the country, with the biggest drops in the midwest and northeast. In response to the study, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said the declining scores are a result of online learning but says there is help available through the American Rescue Plan, allocating $130 billion to help students get ahead.

“We have a path to improve our education system,” said Cardona. “We have the resources, thanks to the American Rescue Plan, and we’re willing to roll up our sleeves at the federal level to support our states and local districts. So to the families and students there, that data reflects what you’ve suffered. But we’re committed, just like the president showed from day one.”

The money will help provide programs like tutoring, improve after-school programs and increase mental health services. Secretary Cardona also addressed ongoing teacher shortages. He encourages districts to use the federal dollars to pay teachers better.

To see where Louisiana stands in this national study, CLICK HERE. It is important to note that the most recent data for Louisiana is from 2019.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.