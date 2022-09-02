Truck crashes into Chevron gas station on Hwy 71

The scene of a vehicle accident that occurred at a Chevron gas station in Creola, La. on Sept....
The scene of a vehicle accident that occurred at a Chevron gas station in Creola, La. on Sept. 2, 2022.(Creola Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A vehicle crashed into a Chevron gas station located on Hwy. 71 near the intersection of Hwy. 3225 in Creola on September 2, 2022.

The Creola Police Department said around 10 a.m. a pickup truck crashed into the front of the store, causing significant damage to the business and injuring individuals in the store.

Upon the CPD’s arrival, Alpine Fire and Acadian Ambulance were on the scene, rendering aid to the victims.

The store is expected to remain closed for about one week for repairs, according to store management.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two female suspects wanted for robbing man on MacArthur Drive
Circle K Discount
Circle K locations offering 40-cent gas discounts on September 1
Cleco responds to DEMCO’s allegations of “imprudent and significantly higher” fuel charges
Raising Cane's
Raising Cane’s set for grand opening of Pineville location
Brandon Francisco
Mistrial declared for Brandon Francisco attempted second-degree murder trial

Latest News

New data shows national math & reading scores nosedive during pandemic
New data shows national math & reading scores nosedive during pandemic
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Christopher Ryan Lemaire
Former Turkey Creek assistant police chief arrested for malfeasance in office