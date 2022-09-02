Truck crashes into Chevron gas station on Hwy 71

CREOLA, La. (KALB) - A vehicle crashed into a Chevron gas station located on Hwy. 71 near the intersection of Hwy. 3225 in Creola on September 2, 2022.

The Creola Police Department said around 10 a.m. a pickup truck crashed into the front of the store, causing significant damage to the business and injuring individuals in the store.

Upon the CPD’s arrival, Alpine Fire and Acadian Ambulance were on the scene, rendering aid to the victims.

The store is expected to remain closed for about one week for repairs, according to store management.

