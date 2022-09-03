2022 5th Quarter Week 1 Highlights

(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the first week of high school football in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!
5A Scores
|Pineville
|6
|Winnfield
|33
|Carencro
|35
|ASH
|20
|Woodlawn-Shreveport
|14
|Nat Central
|18
4A Scores
|Montgomery
|6
|Grant
|54
|Lafayette Renaissance
|0
|Peabody
|40
|Jennings
|7
|Leesville
|25
3A Scores
|Tioga
|40
|Bolton
|0
|Jena
|14
|Mangham
|36
|Bunkie
|6
|Catholic - PC
|42
|Block
|12
|Buckeye
|27
2A Scores
|St. Frederick
|21
|Menard
|7
|Sam Houston
|3
|Many
|28
|Vinton
|Canceled
|Oakdale
|Canceled
|Marksville
|18
|Avoyelles
|72
|Elton
|48
|Pickering
|12
|East Beauregard
|6
|Rosepine
|51
1A Scores
|Tensas
|0
|LaSalle
|34
|Pine Prairie
|-
|Oberlin
|-
|St. Mary’s
|7
|Abbeville
|21
|Northwood-Lena
|38
|Ringgold
|0
Post Game Show
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.