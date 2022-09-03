2022 5th Quarter Week 1 Highlights

(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the first week of high school football in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!

5A Scores

Pineville 6 Winnfield 33 Carencro 35 ASH 20 Woodlawn-Shreveport 14 Nat Central 18

4A Scores

Montgomery 6 Grant 54 Lafayette Renaissance 0 Peabody 40 Jennings 7 Leesville 25

3A Scores

Tioga 40 Bolton 0 Jena 14 Mangham 36 Bunkie 6 Catholic - PC 42 Block 12 Buckeye 27

2A Scores

St. Frederick 21 Menard 7 Sam Houston 3 Many 28 Vinton Canceled Oakdale Canceled Marksville 18 Avoyelles 72 Elton 48 Pickering 12 East Beauregard 6 Rosepine 51

1A Scores

Tensas 0 LaSalle 34 Pine Prairie - Oberlin - St. Mary’s 7 Abbeville 21 Northwood-Lena 38 Ringgold 0

Post Game Show

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.