2022 5th Quarter Week 1 Highlights

By Dylan Domangue, Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KALB) - Dylan, Elijah and Mary Margaret breakdown the first week of high school football in Central Louisiana! Watch the highlights above and view the final scores below!

5A Scores

Pineville6Winnfield33
Carencro35ASH20
Woodlawn-Shreveport14Nat Central18

4A Scores

Montgomery6Grant54
Lafayette Renaissance0Peabody40
Jennings7Leesville25

3A Scores

Tioga40Bolton0
Jena14Mangham36
Bunkie6Catholic - PC42
Block12Buckeye27

2A Scores

St. Frederick21Menard7
Sam Houston3Many28
VintonCanceledOakdaleCanceled
Marksville18Avoyelles72
Elton48Pickering12
East Beauregard6Rosepine51

1A Scores

Tensas0LaSalle34
Pine Prairie-Oberlin-
St. Mary’s7Abbeville21
Northwood-Lena38Ringgold0

Post Game Show

