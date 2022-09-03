Smart Medicine: Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness Month

ALEXANDRIA, La. - Dr. Gary Jones, a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, discusses Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Awareness Month. It is a chronic circulatory condition, which if left untreated can result in unnecessary limb amputations.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. All rights reserved.