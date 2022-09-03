Smart Medicine: Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness Month

Dr. Gary Jones, a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, discusses PAD Awareness Month.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. - Dr. Gary Jones, a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, discusses Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Awareness Month. It is a chronic circulatory condition, which if left untreated can result in unnecessary limb amputations.

Smart Medicine: Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness Month
Smart Medicine: Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness Month
