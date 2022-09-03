Vote for your Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week

By Dylan Domangue, Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week 1 has come and gone in the high school football season.

The rain was pouring down, but that did not stop the best athletes in the area from showing off their talent on the gridiron.

With the poll below, vote for your Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week. The winner will be revealed Sunday night on Sportsnite on KALB.

"Cool" Play of the Week
ASH's Jaylin Johnson end around for the score
Isaiah McKinney with leaping INT against Montgomery
Carlos Bazert leaps over, stiff arms defender for the score
Created with SuperSurvey

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two female suspects wanted for robbing man on MacArthur Drive
A woman from Ball was arrested after a R.A.D.E. investigation
Ball woman arrested following R.A.D.E. investigation
Cleco responds to DEMCO’s allegations of “imprudent and significantly higher” fuel charges
Circle K Discount
Circle K locations offering 40-cent gas discounts on September 1
Raising Cane's
Raising Cane’s set for grand opening of Pineville location

Latest News

Week 1 Play of the Week
5th Quarter Week 1 Plays of the Week
2022 5th Quarter Week 1 Highlights
Part III
5th Quarter 2022 Week 1 Part III
Part II
5th Quarter 2022 Week 1 Part II
\r\n
Created with SuperSurvey