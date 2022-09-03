ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week 1 has come and gone in the high school football season.

The rain was pouring down, but that did not stop the best athletes in the area from showing off their talent on the gridiron.

With the poll below, vote for your Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week. The winner will be revealed Sunday night on Sportsnite on KALB.

"Cool" Play of the Week ASH's Jaylin Johnson end around for the score Isaiah McKinney with leaping INT against Montgomery Carlos Bazert leaps over, stiff arms defender for the score Created with

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.