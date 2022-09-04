Quack! Rain doesn’t stop Cenla Duck Derby

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Saturday, September 3, the T.R.E.E. House Children’s Museum hosted its annual Cenla Duck Derby fundraiser.

The T.R.E.E. House Children’s Museum encourages kids to learn through interactive exhibits and activities. At the fundraiser kids and parents had the chance to race rubber ducks for a chance to win some great prizes. The Derby also included a bouncy house, food vendors, and other kid-friendly activities.

Kara Edwards, the Executive Director of the museum said fundraisers like the Cenla Duck Derby help the museum continue its mission of providing exciting educational opportunities to kids.

“We try to offer as much as we can to children in the community to not only encourage education and to encourage a lifelong love of learning, but to make the community better,” said Edwards.

