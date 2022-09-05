CPSO: Plane makes emergency landing; no injuries

The pilot was the only person on the plane and was able to walk after the landing, according to authorities on scene.(KSLA)
By Alexandria Savage and Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A pilot is safe after making an emergency landing in Caddo Parish on Labor Day 2022.

Dispatchers got the call just after noon to a cotton field near Dixie-Shreveport Road.

The pilot was the only person on the plane and was able to walk after the landing, according to authorities on the scene. The aircraft’s engine was having problems.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

