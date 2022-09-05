CPSO: Plane makes emergency landing; no injuries

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A pilot is safe after making an emergency landing in Caddo Parish on Labor Day 2022.

Dispatchers got the call just after noon to a cotton field near Dixie-Shreveport Road.

GOOD NEWS: After an emergency landing in a cotton field on George Road, the pilot of this aircraft was not injured.... Posted by Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 5, 2022

The pilot was the only person on the plane and was able to walk after the landing, according to authorities on the scene. The aircraft’s engine was having problems.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

