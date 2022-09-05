Jaray Jenkins catches two 4th quarter touchdowns in LSU’s loss to Florida State

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Ever since Jaray Jenkins arrived on campus at LSU, he has been a leader in the receiver room and on the field for the Tigers.

His reliability in the passing game has allowed the former Jena Giant to become one of the most clutch targets for the Tigers since 2018.

Jenkins’ first career touchdown would start the trend for his career. In a 2020 road game against Arkansas, Jenkins caught the go-ahead touchdown pass with just under four minutes to play to give the Tigers the win and The Golden Boot.

Next season, Jenkins would have one of the most impressive games of his career to date in a home game against Florida. Against the Gators, Jenkins caught four passes, three of those for touchdowns. The third touchdown was another go-ahead score with less than four minutes to play. Just six weeks later, Jenkins’ name would be called again when the Tigers needed him the most.

Coming in as underdogs against Texas A&M in Coach O’s final game with LSU, Jenkins caught two touchdown passes from Max Johnson including the game-winner with 20 seconds left to knock off the Aggies at home.

As he entered his senior season under new Head Coach Brian Kelly, expectations were put on Jenkins throughout camp to be a leader. Coach Kelly used the media to reach Jenkins multiple times in press conferences asking for him to be a consistent leader in the receiver room.

In the first game under Coach Kelly, No. 10 would be asked to step up once again. In the 4th Quarter with the Tigers down two scores to Florida State, Jenkins caught a touchdown pass to get the Tigers within striking distance. LSU would then march 99 yards down the field in just over a minute, capped off by Jenkins catching the potential game-tieing touchdown from Jayden Daniels as time expired. Unfortunately, a blocked extra point would give LSU the loss against Florida State.

In his LSU career, Jenkins has caught 10 touchdown passes, five of which have come in the 4th Quarter and four have either been for a go-ahead score or potential game-winning score.

Jenkins has caught 67 passes in his Tiger career for 1,012 yards.

