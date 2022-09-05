REPORT: LSU safety Joe Foucha facing 4 game suspension; will appeal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU safety Joe Foucha is facing a four game suspension due to academic issues with his transfer from Arkansas to LSU according to multiple sources.

Foucha is to play a key role in LSU secondary has they look to build depth and add experience. The Arkansas transfer did not play Sunday night’s game against Florida State.

The New Orleans native is appealing the four game suspension and could be reduced. Foucha was a three year starter at safety with the Razorbacks and is expected to rotate with Major Burns and Jay Ward.

