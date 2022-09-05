REPORT: LSU safety Joe Foucha facing 4 game suspension; will appeal

LSU defensive backs Joe Foucha (13) and Mekhi Garner (22)
LSU defensive backs Joe Foucha (13) and Mekhi Garner (22)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU safety Joe Foucha is facing a four game suspension due to academic issues with his transfer from Arkansas to LSU according to multiple sources.

Foucha is to play a key role in LSU secondary has they look to build depth and add experience. The Arkansas transfer did not play Sunday night’s game against Florida State.

The New Orleans native is appealing the four game suspension and could be reduced. Foucha was a three year starter at safety with the Razorbacks and is expected to rotate with Major Burns and Jay Ward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Ryan Lemaire
Former Turkey Creek assistant police chief arrested for malfeasance in office
Vote for your Southern Air Cool Play of the Week
Vote for your Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week
The scene of a vehicle accident that occurred at a Chevron gas station in Creola, La. on Sept....
Truck crashes into Chevron gas station on Hwy 71
A woman from Ball was arrested after a R.A.D.E. investigation
Ball woman arrested following R.A.D.E. investigation
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says