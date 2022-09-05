Report: Saints rookie OT Trevor Penning could return from injury as soon as November

Trevor Penning, 23, was taken by the Saints as the 19th overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft.
Trevor Penning, 23, was taken by the Saints as the 19th overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NFL network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted an update this morning on Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning’s injury.

Saying after foot surgery, rather than missing all of 2022, Penning has a chance to be ready by early November.

According to sources, he will be able to practice, which could be key down the stretch.

Penning left during the Saints’ final preseason game against the Chargers with a foot injury.

