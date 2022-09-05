Report: Saints rookie OT Trevor Penning could return from injury as soon as November

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NFL network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted an update this morning on Saints offensive tackle Trevor Penning’s injury.

The #Saints received unexpectedly good news following the foot surgery for first-round OT Trevor Penning: Rather than miss all of 2022, Penning has a chance to be ready by early Nov., sources say. At the least, he'll be able to practice, at the most could be key down the stretch. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2022

Saying after foot surgery, rather than missing all of 2022, Penning has a chance to be ready by early November.

According to sources, he will be able to practice, which could be key down the stretch.

Penning left during the Saints’ final preseason game against the Chargers with a foot injury.

