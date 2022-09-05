Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week Winner

Cool play of the week
By Mary Margaret Ellison, Dylan Domangue and Elijah Nixon
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week 1 has come and gone in the high school football season.

The rain was pouring down, but that did not stop the best athletes in the area from showing off their talent on the gridiron.

The winner of the Southern Air “Cool” Play of the Week was ASH’s Jaylin Johnson with the end around for the score.

2022 5th Quarter Week 1 Highlights

