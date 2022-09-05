Vote for your MedExpress Week 2 Game of the Week

MedExpress 5th Quarter Game of the Week voting
MedExpress 5th Quarter Game of the Week voting
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Week 1 was fun, but now it’s done, and time to move on to Week 2 of the high school football season.

This week is a chance for some teams to build off their first game win, while others are back to the drawing boards as they try to find the win column for the first time in 2022.

Vote in the poll below for the MedExpress Week 2 Game of the Week to tell us where our KALB Sports Team should be Friday night. The winner will be announced Thursday on News Channel 5.

MedExpress Week 2 Game of the Week
Leesville @ Jena
Pineville @ Menard
St. Mary's @ Buckeye
South Beauregard @ Rosepine
