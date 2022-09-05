‘We’re just looking to break even’: Cenla farmers battle Mother Nature while trying to harvest

GRANT PARISH. (KALB) - Hit by inflation, farmers around the country have dealt with unprecedented input prices this year, and inclement weather has taken a toll on their yields.

Farmers in Louisiana have too dealt with inflated prices of everything from fuel to fertilizer, and unfavorable weather conditions mean smaller yields, shrinking their margins even smaller.

“We’ve got more in this crop invested than ever, and with a yield drag like we’re looking at right now, it’s not looking good, profitability is looking to be almost out the window at this point, and were just looking to break even,” said Ryan Yerby.

Ryan Yerby and his father own and operate Taureau Farms in Grant Parish. Yerby said a wet planting season meant his crops got in the ground late, then a drought through June and July stunted the growth of the crops, and now almost daily rain showers since early August have delayed his ability to harvest crops that are ready.

“We still have corn in the field that should have been out of the field and done three weeks ago,” said Yerby. “Just everyday little rain, you’ll get a shower here and there, just enough to stop you down and instead of cutting eight to ten loads a day you’re doing two. So, our production has really been hindered by these spot showers, pop-up showers and little pop-up thunderstorms.”

With an abundance of rainfall and crops left in the field, they are susceptible to other problems too, like mold and rot or seeds sprouting while they’re still on the plant. Yerby said most farmers in Louisiana are struggling with the same issues, some have even had to scrap whole fields of crops.

“We are all experiencing the same thing,” said Yerby. “The excessive moisture has gotten so bad and the damage is so high that their crop is unsellable. So, they’re walking away, leaving crops in the field, plowing them under and going on and doing something else.”

The challenges are not unique to Louisiana. Farmers across the country have dealt with similar weather issues and yields are down, and the effects could be seen in the future at the supermarket.

“It’s not just Central Louisiana, the drought affected the corn belt in the midwest, so corn yields are expected to be down. So, it will all trickle down, and eventually you will see it at the grocery store,” said Yerby.

Yerby told KALB that farmers need lower humidity, lower temperatures and no rain to get the rest of their crops harvested and sent to market before any more is lost to the weather.

