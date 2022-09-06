Alexandria City Council to hear results from pay study

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria city employees may be receiving another round of pay increases soon thanks to a pay study focused on making salaries more competitive with surrounding markets.

Back in April, the Alexandria City Council approved a 10 percent pay increase for all full-time employees, which was two percent higher than what was originally proposed in the city budget. The council approved the pay increase while that pay study was being conducted, but council members said once the results came in, they could raise the pay increases even more.

Tonight, the council is set to hear the results from the pay study and when those raises will be implemented.

Also on the council’s agenda, a public hearing will be held for the public to look at the new proposed redistricting map in the city. This could affect what district you fall under in the city, which may change who you vote for come election time. It is important to note that if the council approves the new map, it would not affect this November’s election.

