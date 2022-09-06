Alexandria man arrested for 35 counts of pornography involving juveniles

Luis Alejandro Cruz
Luis Alejandro Cruz(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was arrested and charged with 35 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit Detectives conducted a search warrant on September 2 at a residence on Dale Street in Alexandria.

Luis Alejandro Cruz, 23, was identified as a suspect and arrested on the above charges. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and released on September 5 after posting a $19,500 bond.

Detectives said their investigation is still ongoing.  If anyone has any information related to this case, they are asked to contact Detective Stephen Phillips or Detective Curtis Gunter, RPSO Digital Forensics/Cyber Crimes Unit at (318) 473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

