Cenla high school coaches prepare for Week 2, discuss upcoming matchups
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At Holy Savior Menard, nine central Louisiana high school football coaches participated in the Week 2 Cenla Presser. Each coach talked about the outcome of the Week 1 games and previewed their matchup heading into the next.
Coach Thomas Bachman - ASH
Coach Justin Charles - Holy Savior Menard
Coach Tommy Moore - Northwood-Lena
Coach Dillon Barrett - Grant
Coach James Dartez - Bolton
Coach Brian Williams - Montgomery
Coach Bryant Bell - Pineville
Coach Ben McLaughlin - Buckeye
Coach Kevin Cook - Tioga
