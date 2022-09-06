Cenla high school coaches prepare for Week 2, discuss upcoming matchups

(MGN)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At Holy Savior Menard, nine central Louisiana high school football coaches participated in the Week 2 Cenla Presser. Each coach talked about the outcome of the Week 1 games and previewed their matchup heading into the next.

Coach Thomas Bachman - ASH

ASH Head Coach Thomas Bachman

Coach Justin Charles - Holy Savior Menard

Menard Head Coach Justin Charles

Coach Tommy Moore - Northwood-Lena

Northwood-Lena Head Coach Tommy Moore

Coach Dillon Barrett - Grant

Grant Head Coach Dillion Barrett

Coach James Dartez - Bolton

Bolton Head Coach James Dartez

Coach Brian Williams - Montgomery

Montgomery Head Coach Brian Williams

Coach Bryant Bell - Pineville

Pineville Head Coach Bryant Bell

Coach Ben McLaughlin - Buckeye

Buckeye Head Coach Ben McLaughlin

Coach Kevin Cook - Tioga

Tioga Head Coach Kevin Cook

