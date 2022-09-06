CVS purchases telehealth company Signify

(CNN) - CVS Health is buying home health care services company Signify Health for roughly $8 billion.

The pharmacy giant is paying $30.50 per share in cash.

The move solidifies CVS’ transition away from its roots as a traditional retail drug store chain.

The deal comes with a network of more than 10,000 doctors providing services like at-home diagnostics and care to 2.5 million patients nationwide.

CVS has almost 10,000 U.S. retail stores and 1,100 minute-clinics, employing about 40,000 doctors, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners.

CVS and Signify Health announced the deal Monday, Sept. 5, saying they expect it to close in the second half of 2023, pending regulatory approval.

