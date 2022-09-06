Grant money going toward improving criminal justice data in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The United States Justice Department has awarded a grant of $70,000 to Louisiana.

Leaders said they hope the money can go toward building a criminal justice performance retrieval system. The system would help improve access to criminal justice data for analysis, research, and research for Louisiana lawmakers.

The grant will also go toward expanding and maintaining criminal justice data from law enforcement in general, according to officials.

The Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement, a foundation in Baton Rouge, is the specific recipient of the grant money. The foundation said its mission is to improve the operations of criminal justice and juvenile justice systems.

