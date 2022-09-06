Pineville man detained following fatal shooting in LaSalle Parish

LaSALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man was detained following a shooting in LaSalle Parish, but released without charges, pending the outcome of a Grand Jury hearing.

The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on September 2 in the 400 block of Hwy 460 in the Whitehall Community. Stacy Shaw, 45, of Trout, died as a result of this shooting.

Samuel Fowler, 24, of Pineville, was detained at the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail, but released on September 4. It was determined that the investigation would be presented to a Grand Jury at another time.

LPSO said the investigation is still ongoing and no further details would be released for now.

