St. Mary’s receives donation from State Rep. Rhonda Butler

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - District 38 Louisiana State Representative Rhonda Butler has awarded a $5,000 donation to St. Mary’s Residential Training School.

In July 2022, Butler worked to help pass legislation that enables adults with special needs to have access to dental care services

With the passing of that legislation, oral health care company DentaQuest named Representative Butler a 2022 Health Equity Hero, awarding her a $5,000 donation to a charity of her choice. Butler selected St. Mary’s Residential Training School as the donation recipient.

The new law will provide residents with needed dental care services and reduce St. Mary’s medical costs, allowing those funds to be used in other areas.

Butler served on the PTA at St. Mary’s for several years; her son has been a resident at the school for about 20 years.

“There were a lot of needs we always had around the holidays and last year I remember that they sent out a list. So, when I got this check, and I didn’t know I was going to get that, I remembered that list and I was thinking that would be good to give St. Mary’s so they would be able to buy things they needed for the children,” said Butler.

Up until recently, only special needs children on Medicaid, either in in-care facilities or on the waiver program, were able to receive dental care up to the age of 21. This new legislation will now provide dental care for those children after the age of 21.

“St. Mary’s is very fortunate to have Rep. Butler as an advocate in our mission to help people with special needs flourish in a happy, healthy environment,” said Christi Guillot, St. Mary’s Administrator.

