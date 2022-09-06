Stocks drift lower, extending losses into 4th straight week
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Stocks drifted lower on Wall Street, extending the market’s losses into a 4th straight week.
The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Tuesday.
Technology companies posted some of the biggest losses, pulling the Nasdaq composite down even more.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell.
Markets are coming off of a three-week losing streak as investors worry about inflation and the Federal Reserve’s determination to fight it with high-interest rates.
Bed Bath & Beyond fell following the death of its chief financial officer.
ADT jumped after State Farm said it was taking a stake in the home security company.
