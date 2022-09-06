Stocks drift lower, extending losses into 4th straight week

FILE- This June 25, 2018, photo shows the New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York. The U.S....
FILE- This June 25, 2018, photo shows the New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Monday, Aug. 27.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Stocks drifted lower on Wall Street, extending the market’s losses into a 4th straight week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Tuesday.

Technology companies posted some of the biggest losses, pulling the Nasdaq composite down even more.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell.

Markets are coming off of a three-week losing streak as investors worry about inflation and the Federal Reserve’s determination to fight it with high-interest rates.

Bed Bath & Beyond fell following the death of its chief financial officer.

ADT jumped after State Farm said it was taking a stake in the home security company.

