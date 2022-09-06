Two Wildcat First Half Goals Fuel 2-1 Upset of #16 William Carey

HATTIESBURG, Ms. (LCU) - The Louisiana Christian University men’s soccer team struck twice in the first 35 minutes of its match with #16 William Carey University and held off a furious rally to stun the nationally-ranked Crusaders, 2-1, Monday evening at the Crusader Soccer Field.

The Wildcats showed they were not intimidated at a nationally ranked team’s home in the early going, getting a couple of good looks from Natty Essomba which forced action from the Crusader goalkeeper to keep LCU off the board in the opening ten minutes.

But in the 17th minute, the Wildcats turned the early offense into the match’s opening goal. Alvaro Tudanca got onto the ball on the right side of the field and lifted a cross into the box. Sergio Pita Martín went up and got his head to the ball, redirecting it into net to make it 1-0 LCU.

14 minutes later, Tudanca created again as, once again, he lifted a cross from the right side into the box and this time Shakeem Walters found himself in position to get up and head the cross past the Carey keeper to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead exactly 31 minutes gone in the match.

William Carey did get one back shortly after, converting a free kick from about 25 yards out in the 35th minute to make the score 2-1 LCU.

From that point through the end of the match, William Carey went on the offensive in search of the equalizer. However, the LCU defense held strong, deflecting shots and forcing the Crusaders to take shots that could be saved, to preserve the upset win.

Shakeem Walters took a team-high three shots in the match with the one that was on frame finding the back of the net for his first goal of the season, which proved to also be the game-winner. Sergio Pita Martín took just one shot in the match, but it also found the back of the net for his third goal of the season, opening the 2022 season on a three-match goal scoring streak. Natty Essomba also took a team-high three shots in the match, putting two on target. The Wildcats took 11 shots in the match with five on target.

Martin Hernandez (2-0) played all 90 minutes in net and was credited with eight saves in the win. He faced a total of 21 shots from William Carey in the match, nine of which were on frame.

The Wildcats (3-0) look to keep their hot start to the season going on the road on Saturday in Walnut Ridge, Ark. against Williams Baptist University. Kickoff of Saturday’s match against the Eagles (3-0-1) is set for 11:00 A.M. at the WBU Soccer Field.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.