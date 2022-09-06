Week 1 loss will not determine the Wildcat’s season

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The LCU Wildcats did not open the season the way they wanted after losing to Southwest Assemblies of God 27-0 last Saturday.

LCU struggled on offense, racking up only 72 yards on the day. Sal Palermo and James Powell Jr. both threw interceptions in the contest.

The ground game was not effective as well. They rushed the ball 28 times and finished with -13 yards on the day.

The defense did well holding one of the top rushers in the conference, Keaton Dedik, to 19 yards on the ground and getting two interceptions on the day.

But, that was not enough as the Wildcats still gave up 27 points to the Lions. Head Coach Drew Maddox said that it is just Week 1, and LCU would be better from here on out.

“Everything is in front of us,” said Maddox. ”We can still have a great season. Every day we are focusing on getting better, and by the time we look up, we will be right where we want to be.”

The Wildcats will be on the road this week, heading to Stetson on Saturday for their Week 2 contest.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.