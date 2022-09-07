City Council unanimously approves new redistricting maps for Alexandria

Newly approved district lines in the City of Alexandria.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Certain Alexandria residents will fall under a new district after the city council unanimously approved new district maps for the city during the regularly scheduled meeting on Tues., Sept. 6.

Redistricting occurs once every 10 years following the U.S. Census. The new district lines attempt to balance out the population in each district by getting as close to 9,055 residents in all five districts. Over the last decade, the city as a whole saw a decline in population with Districts 1, 2 and 3 all losing residents.

A trend showed that most of the population grew out towards La. 28 West.

The new maps could impact who represents certain areas of the city at City Hall. The approved map does not affect this year’s election, as it does not take effect until next year’s election.

To see if your district changed with the new map, click here.

