Coach Cook wants the Indians to approach every game like its their last

BALL, La. (KALB) - Tioga had an impressive victory in the Week 1 matchup against Bolton, winning 40-0.

The offense scored time and time again while the defense caused six turnovers in the game.

Head Coach Kevin Cook wants to build off of this win and wants them to play like every moment is their last.

“In the game of football, we can’t hit the reset button,” said Cook. “In video games, you can always restart but in an actual game, we have to live by the results we get, so I hope we treat every play and rep in practice like it’s our last.”

The Indians will be home on Friday against Breaux Bridge. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.