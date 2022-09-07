Dennis Dow Ride to support Food Bank’s senior program in Vernon Parish

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana
The Food Bank of Central Louisiana(KALB)
By The Food Bank of Central Louisiana
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The following has been provided by the Food Bank of Central Louisiana:

American Legion Riders Post 145 in Leesville will host the Dennis Dow Senior Ride to support the Food Bank of Central Louisiana’s Senior program in Vernon Parish on September 10. The ride will begin and end at the American Legion Riders Post 145 at 10 a.m.  Registration begins at 9 a.m. The cost per rider is $20, and $10 per passenger.

This is the twelfth year for this fundraising event which has raised more than $193,100 for the Food Bank of Central Louisiana’s Senior Program.

The Food Bank’s Senior Program was designed to help supplement food insecure seniors nutritional needs so that they are not faced with the difficult decision of choosing between medicine, rent and food.

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana is a non-profit organization whose mission is to alleviate hunger in central Louisiana. The Food Bank distributes food and grocery products to needy families through a network of approved charitable agencies in the following eleven parishes: Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Sabine, Vernon and Winn.

For more information about the Dennis Dow Adopt-a-Senior Ride, please call the American Legion Post 145 at 337-238-2606.

