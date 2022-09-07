Fort Polk Officials, VPSO issue warning after aircraft hit with lasers in Providence area

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, there have been several reports of lasers being aimed at aircraft in the Providence area of Vernon Parish.

On September 6, around 12:46 a.m., Fort Polk Officials contacted VPSO about an airplane traveling from Alexandria to Deridder that was hit with a spot light and a green laser.

The officials at Fort Polk also advised that Houston air traffic controllers reported two prior incidents within the past week in the same area, also involving lasers pointed at aircraft. At the time of the incidents, the aircraft had an altitude of 28,000 and 30,000 feet when they were hit with the laser.

In the event of a future incident, officials have prepared in advance to utilize advanced technology to mark the exact incident location so that law enforcement personnel can respond to the location.

Federal law prohibits anyone from pointing lasers at aircraft and anyone convicted of engaging in such criminal activity can be sentenced to 5 years in prison.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and Fort Polk Officials are working together with air traffic controllers in an effort to identify suspects responsible for these incidents. Anyone with information relating to these incidents should contact the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.

