Funeral assistance available for COVID-19 related deaths, FEMA says

(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - FEMA is providing assistance to families who may have lost a loved one due to COVID-19.

The agency says anyone who had COVID-19 related funeral expenses can apply for FEMA aid by calling 844-684-6333.

Phone lines are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

FEMA says there is currently no deadline to apply.

The criteria to qualify includes:

  • The person died of COVID-19.
  • The death occurred in the U.S.
  • The applicant paid for funeral, burial or cremation costs after Jan. 20, 2020.
  • The applicant is a U.S. citizen, U.S. national, lawful permanent resident or qualified refugee.
  • The deceased does not need to meet these qualifications.

When applicants call for help, the following information is needed:

  • Social security number
  • Date of birth
  • Current mailing address and phone number
  • The deceased date of birth
  • Location of deceased death
  • Information about any funeral or burial insurance policies
  • Information about other funeral assistance received, such as donations or CARES Act grants

Eligibility is based on the submission of all required documents.

For more information, click here.

