Funeral assistance available for COVID-19 related deaths, FEMA says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - FEMA is providing assistance to families who may have lost a loved one due to COVID-19.

The agency says anyone who had COVID-19 related funeral expenses can apply for FEMA aid by calling 844-684-6333.

Phone lines are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

FEMA says there is currently no deadline to apply.

The criteria to qualify includes:

The person died of COVID-19.

The death occurred in the U.S.

The applicant paid for funeral, burial or cremation costs after Jan. 20, 2020.

The applicant is a U.S. citizen, U.S. national, lawful permanent resident or qualified refugee.

The deceased does not need to meet these qualifications.

When applicants call for help, the following information is needed:

Social security number

Date of birth

Current mailing address and phone number

The deceased date of birth

Location of deceased death

Information about any funeral or burial insurance policies

Information about other funeral assistance received, such as donations or CARES Act grants

Eligibility is based on the submission of all required documents.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.