Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges

Bridgette Hull
Bridgette Hull(Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - The head of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners is among the two people arrested on drugs and weapons charges following a pursuit down I-12 in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Bridgette A. Hull, 37, is charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substances, records show.

Officials said they confiscated these drugs from Bridgette Hull and Steve McCarthy.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

The board is expected to issue a statement on Hull’s arrest on Wednesday.

Hull, a Louisiana state employee, makes $85,000 per year as head of that agency, records show.

Hull and Steve McCarthy, 37, were both arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Steve McCarthy(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)

The two were first spotted at a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish by an employee of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. That employee recognized McCarthy as a fugitive and called for backup to arrest him.

McCarthy then fled the scene, leading to the pursuit, investigators said. The pursuit ended when McCarthy crashed into the back of another civilian’s vehicle.

McCarthy is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, obstruction of justice, negligent injuring, and possession with intent to distribute drugs, including fentanyl and meth, and other charges, records show.

Both were booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

The Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners has scheduled a special board meeting for Thursday, Sept. 8, to discuss Hull’s arrest.

The notice for the special meeting states the board will meet to discuss whether Hull should “continue to hold or be terminated from the position of Executive Secretary.”

According to its website, that board is the state regulatory body for the private contract security industry. The board maintains licenses, education, and compliance for private security workers.

