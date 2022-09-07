New attorneys recognized in Opening of Court in the 9th JDC

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Wednesday, Sept. 7, the 9th Judicial District Court held its annual Opening of Court.

What was once a necessary day to start proceedings after courthouse closures for the summer, has become an annual tradition for judges and attorneys in the area as summer draws to a close.

With Rapides Parish Judge Mary Doggett presiding, the Alexandria Bar Association recognized all the ways the legal field continues to grow and change in Rapides Parish.

The ABA recognized 27 attorneys for 50 or more years of practice in the profession. Kenneth Doggett, chair of the Young Lawyers Section, introduced six new attorneys to be welcomed to the area, some of who are beginning careers as clerks for local judges, while others are going into practice with local firms.

One of those firms includes the Gold Law Firm, which was the 2022 recipient of the ‘Most Valuable Pro Bono Attorney Award,’ having taken on 10 pro bono cases in 2021.

”They’ve been able to help a lot of people in the legal community, people that can’t afford attorneys, so it means a lot,” said Shane D. Williams, president of the Alexandria Bar Association. “Because everyone can’t afford to pay an attorney, so it’s always good to get good quality attorneys to take their cases to provide them and give them great legal advice.”

The ABA also took a moment to eulogize several figureheads of the profession who passed away in 2021, many of whom served their communities in other careers before building a legacy in the legal field. Those eulogized include:

William “Billy” Allen, Jr.

W.T. Armitage

Shelby E. Bohannon

Charles “Greg” Gravel

David L. Guillory

Mark Douglas Pearce, Sr.

Donald Charles Sidak

They also read aloud the obituaries of Howard N. Nugent, Jr. and Hon. Judge John D. Saunders, and Hon. Judge David Williams gave special recognition to Wiletha “Bonnie” Collins.

Dennis Stewart, principal of Peabody High School, was awarded the Debbie Smith Award, and Hon. Judge Rae Swent received the Causidicus Award.

