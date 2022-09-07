Philips recalls masks for BiPAP, CPAP machines

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting patients, caregivers and healthcare providers Philips Respironics (Philips) recalled certain masks due to a safety concern.

On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the FDA announced several of the masks used with bilevel positive airway pressure (also known as Bilevel PAP, BiPAP or BPAP) machines and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines were recalled since the masks have magnets and can cause potential injuries or death.

According to the FDA, using a certain recalled mask can interfere with implanted metallic medical devices and metallic objects in the body such as:

  • Pacemakers
  • Implantable cardioverter defibrillators
  • Metallic stents (such as aneurysm, coronary, tracheobronchial, and biliary)
  • Neurostimulators (such as hypoglossal nerve stimulators)
  • Magnetic metallic implants, electrodes, and valves placed in upper limbs, torso, neck, or head
  • Cerebral spinal fluid shunts (such as ventriculoperitoneal shunt)
  • Aneurysm clips
  • Embolic coils

Health officials report BiPAP and CPAP machines help people with obstructive sleep apnea, respiratory insufficiency or respiratory failure — health conditions that cause pauses in breathing during sleep.

More than 17 million machines have been affected by the recall.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

