PROGRAMMING NOTE: NBC lineup changes after ‘Days of Our Lives’ moves to Peacock

The decision to move “Days of Our Lives” to a streaming service was made by NBC. If you have a question about the change, call the NBC Hotline at 855-597-1827.(Source: NBC)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - NBC is changing its daytime programming lineup starting in September.

NBCUniversal announced that “Days of Our Lives,” NBC’s longest-running series, will be moving to the company’s streaming service, Peacock, starting Sept. 12.

If you are a viewer with questions and concerns about “Days of Our Lives” moving to Peacock, you are asked to call this number: 855-597-1827.

According to NBC, the fan-favorite drama is making the move to help launch “NBC News Daily” in the drama’s former network time slot.

NBC representatives said new episodes of the Emmy Award-winning drama are scheduled to debut on Peacock, with the show’s video library also available to stream for Peacock Premium subscribers.

Here’s a look at the new lineup for your local NBC channel (KALB) starting on September 12:

NBC Lineup
NBC Lineup(KALB)

