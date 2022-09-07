Raising Cane’s location opens in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Renowned Louisiana-based chicken finger restaurant, Raising Cane’s, has officially opened for business in Pineville.

Over 100 people showed up for the grand opening, marked with a ribbon cutting by Pineville Mayor Rich Dupree and music from the Pineville High School marching band.

The restaurant shared prizes and giveaways with the patrons that attended the grand opening, and 20 patrons were selected to win free Cane’s for a year.

“It wasn’t a guarantee that I got the free Cane’s but I was lucky, so I’m just going to share it with my family because I can’t eat it all myself,” said Lynne Hawkins, who won free Cane’s for a year.

Raising Cane’s fanatic, and one of the first customers to order at the restaurant, Suzanne Pearson, told KALB she was happy she wouldn’t have to drive to Alexandria to get her favorite fried chicken anymore.

“I love the chicken strips and the sauce,” said Pearson. “Three or four times a week I go across the river to go get Cane’s, my family laughs at me they said ‘oh no’ and I said it is the best in town.”

Raising Cane’s opened its first store in 1996 on the LSU campus. Located at 2995 Cottingham Expwy, the Pineville location is the second Raising Cane’s location in Rapides Parish and the 64th location in the state.

Raising Cane’s Area Leader of Restaurants, Billy Mick, said the company was thrilled to have such a large turnout for the grand opening.

“It’s just super exciting for the community, we created 100 jobs just in Pineville,” said Mick. “It’s just a blessing to see the turnout today and the excitement from the community.”

The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight and Friday and Saturday between 10 a.m. and 1 a.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.