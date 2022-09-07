String of Starlink satellites spotted in night sky

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/WAFB) - Were you able to spot a string of lights moving across the sky Wednesday morning?

If so, you witnessed a group of SpaceX Starlink satellites during the early morning hours on Sept. 7.

Starlink is the name of a satellite network created by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which provides broadband coverage for high-speed internet access.

If you did not get a chance to see the satellites, don’t worry. According to www.starlink.com, there will be more opportunities to see them on Thursday, Sept. 8.

