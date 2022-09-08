BBB: Don’t get scammed with fake tickets for Southern vs. LSU game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The historic football matchup between the LSU Tigers and Southern University Jags is officially sold out ahead of Saturday’s game in Death Valley.

The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana urges people to watch out for scams related to big events, such as sporting events, concerts, theatres and more.

Here are some of the BBB’s tips for ensuring a trustworthy ticket source:

LSU is now urging people to purchase tickets through its secondary ticket provider StubHub: LSU Tigers Football Tickets - StubHub

Check out the seller/broker. Look them up on BBB.org to learn what other customers have experienced. Check to see if they are a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers

Buy only from trusted vendors. Buy online only from vendors you know and trust. Look for the lock symbol in the web address to indicate a secure purchasing system.

Know the refund policy. You should only purchase tickets from a ticket reseller that provides clear details about the terms of the transaction.

Use payment methods that come with protection. Always use a credit card so you have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised.

Be wary of advertisements. When you search the web for online tickets, advertisements for cheap tickets will often appear. Use good judgment; some of these ads are going to be ticket scams, especially if the prices are low.

If you’re unsure, verify your tickets. Pay a visit to the arena where the event will be held. Present your ticket to “Will Call” (customer service) and they can verify if your ticket is legitimate and show you how to tell if a ticket is fake.

