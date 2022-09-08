Busted: Officers seize $11.9 million in meth at US-Mexico border

Officers say they seized $11.9 million in methamphetamine at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint.
Officers say they seized $11.9 million in methamphetamine at a U.S.-Mexico border checkpoint.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEL RIO, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities say they have made their largest methamphetamine bust at a Texas port of entry.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports field operations officers in Del Rio seized meth valued at $11.9 million within a tractor-trailer on Monday.

According to the CBP, the drug bust was the largest methamphetamine seizure in port history.

The seizure occurred at the Del Rio International Bridge when a CBP officer stopped a 2016 Kenworth tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of diesel tank reservoir containers and referred it for a secondary inspection.

Authorities said they discovered 320 packages containing 1,337 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the shipment. The narcotics were estimated to have a street value of $11.9 million.

Agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations said they are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
A string of satellites were captured moving across the sky on Wednesday, September 7.
String of Starlink satellites spotted in night sky
Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office
Fort Polk Officials, VPSO issue warning after aircraft hit with lasers in Providence area
The day of the boy’s death, first responders were called to a residence about a baby not...
Father charged with murder in Benadryl overdose death of 5-month-old, police say
Pineville man detained following fatal shooting in LaSalle Parish

Latest News

A Nebraska family says they are frustrated with car title delays after purchasing their vehicle...
‘Absolutely unacceptable’: Family waiting for car title months after online purchase
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
FILE – More than 80,000 men have claimed they were abused as children by troop leaders around...
Judge approves $2.46 billion Boy Scouts reorganization plan
78-year-old man hikes Appalachian Trail after his wife dies to help church convert to solar...
78-year-old walks the Appalachian Trail after wife of 57 years dies
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of...
Hurricane Kay makes landfall on Mexico’s Baja peninsula