Busted: Officers seize $11.9 million in meth at US-Mexico border

DEL RIO, Texas (Gray News) - Authorities say they have made their largest methamphetamine bust at a Texas port of entry.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports field operations officers in Del Rio seized meth valued at $11.9 million within a tractor-trailer on Monday.

According to the CBP, the drug bust was the largest methamphetamine seizure in port history.

The seizure occurred at the Del Rio International Bridge when a CBP officer stopped a 2016 Kenworth tractor-trailer hauling a shipment of diesel tank reservoir containers and referred it for a secondary inspection.

Authorities said they discovered 320 packages containing 1,337 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the shipment. The narcotics were estimated to have a street value of $11.9 million.

Agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations said they are continuing the investigation.

Largest meth seizure in Del Rio port history: @DFOLaredo #CBP officers at Del Rio Port of Entry seize $11.9M in methamphetamine, more than half a ton, within a tractor hauling diesel tank reservoir containers. @HSI_SanAntonio is investigating. Read more: https://t.co/h1ndOGNcmi pic.twitter.com/OE3Sx2aaHj — CBP South Texas (@CBPSouthTexas) September 7, 2022

