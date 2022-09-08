Earliest known mammal identified by fossil records, scientists say

Scientists used fossils to identify a small creature as the earliest known mammal on Earth.
Scientists used fossils to identify a small creature as the earliest known mammal on Earth.(2022 Anatomical Society/Wiley)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Researchers have identified the world’s oldest mammal, and it’s not a human.

An illustration of the animal shows a small shrew-like creature that scientists believe walked the earth some 225 million years ago.

They said the animal predates what was believed to be the earliest mammal by about 20 million years.

The creature was only around 8 inches long, but it lived at the same time as some of the oldest dinosaurs.

Scientists dated the creature using fossils of hard tissues, such as bones and teeth.

The dental records were published in a study for the Journal of Anatomy on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
A string of satellites were captured moving across the sky on Wednesday, September 7.
String of Starlink satellites spotted in night sky
Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office
Fort Polk Officials, VPSO issue warning after aircraft hit with lasers in Providence area
The day of the boy’s death, first responders were called to a residence about a baby not...
Father charged with murder in Benadryl overdose death of 5-month-old, police say
Pineville man detained following fatal shooting in LaSalle Parish

Latest News

FILE - CNN anchor Bernard Shaw poses in his office at CNN's Washington bureau on Feb. 15, 2001....
Bernard Shaw, CNN’s 1st chief anchor, dies at 82
Tariq, a 7-year-old boy known as “The Corn Kid,” visited South Dakota’s Corn Palace over the...
CUTE: Viral sensation ‘The Corn Kid’ visits the Corn Palace
FILE - An NYSE sign is seen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, on June...
Stocks recover from a stumble on Wall Street and end higher
A crowd gathers in Windsor after the announcement that longtime monarch Queen Elizabeth II has...
‘A stalwart’: World mourns Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II