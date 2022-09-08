Formal steps after instant shift from UK queen to king

Queen Elizabeth II has died. She was 96 years old. (CNN|POOL|TWITTER|UNIVERSAL NEWSREEL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The British monarchy’s rules state that “a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies.”

That means Queen Elizabeth II’s eldest son, Prince Charles, became king immediately upon her death.

However, it may be months or even longer before Charles’ formal coronation. In Elizabeth’s case, her coronation came on June 2, 1953 -- 16 months after her accession on Feb. 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI, died.

A look at the formalities that take place after Charles accedes to the throne:

— Within 24 hours of a monarch’s death, a new sovereign is proclaimed formally as soon as possible at St. James’s Palace in London by the “Accession Council.” This is made up of officials from the Privy Council, which includes senior Cabinet ministers, judges and leaders of the Church of England, who are summoned to the palace for the meeting.

— Parliament is then recalled for lawmakers to take their oaths of allegiance to the new monarch.

Caption

— The new monarch will swear an oath before the Privy Council in St. James’s Palace to maintain the Church of Scotland, according to the Act of Union of 1707.

— The proclamation of the new sovereign is then publicly read out at St. James’s Palace, as well as in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast – the capital cities of the four nations that make up the United Kingdom.

— Charles must declare to Parliament on the first day of its session following the accession, or at the coronation, whichever is first, that he is a faithful Protestant. The oath is mandated by the Accession Declaration Act of 1910.

— He must also take a coronation oath as prescribed by the Coronation Oath Act of 1689, the Act of Settlement of 1701 and the Accession Declaration Act.

— He must be in communion with the Church of England, a flexible rule which allowed King George I and King George II to reign even though they were Lutherans.

___

Follow all stories on the British royals at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
A string of satellites were captured moving across the sky on Wednesday, September 7.
String of Starlink satellites spotted in night sky
Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office
Fort Polk Officials, VPSO issue warning after aircraft hit with lasers in Providence area
The day of the boy’s death, first responders were called to a residence about a baby not...
Father charged with murder in Benadryl overdose death of 5-month-old, police say
Pineville man detained following fatal shooting in LaSalle Parish

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II has died. She was 96 years old. (CNN|POOL|TWITTER|UNIVERSAL NEWSREEL)
Queen Elizabeth II dies at age 96
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Cenla dashboard for COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccine percentages
LIVE: British prime minister speaks after Queen Elizabeth's death
Steve Bannon’s state-level charges in New York closely resemble an attempted federal...
Steve Bannon charged with money laundering in wall-building scheme