Menard eyeing first win against rival Pineville since 1982

Pineville-Menard to meet for only the second time since 1995.
Pineville-Menard to meet for only the second time since 1995.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - When two parish rivals match up with one another, there will always be some bad blood there.

That will be the scene Friday for Week 2 of the high school football season at The Nest when the Menard Eagles host rival Pineville.

The two schools, only separated by the Red River, will play each other for the second straight year, but this matchup will only be the second time the teams have squared off since taking a 26-year hiatus starting in 1995.

In 2021, the Rebels walked away with the bragging rights winning the first game back in the renewed rivalry 28-7. Both schools suffered losses in Week 1, so the stakes are higher than ever as both teams look to pick up their first win of the year.

“We’re ramped up and ready to go,” said Rebels Coach Bryant Bell. “We have a bad taste in our mouth for the way the last game turned out, and it’s going to be a good game on Friday night I believe.”

For the Eagles, a win in this series is long overdue. Menard has not defeated Pineville on the gridiron in 40 years. Make no mistake, no love is lost between the two schools. In a rivalry that was once intense back in the 1970s and 1980s, both coaches are hoping to bring that same intensity back every year moving forward.

“This is a game we hope to become a major rivalry for us, and we want to continue to push this game every year,” said Eagles Coach Justin Charles. “Both teams are seeking their first win, and we are very confident we will get our first win this week.”

Pineville versus Menard is one of four options for the MedExpress Week 2 Game of the Week. Voting ends Thursday, September 8. To tell us where we should be this Friday, vote in the poll by clicking here.

Coach Cook wants the Indians to approach every game like its their last
Week 1 loss will not determine the Wildcat’s season
Cenla high school coaches prepare for Week 2, discuss upcoming matchups