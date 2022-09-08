Natural gas pipeline bursts in Lake Leary Thursday afternoon; officials investigate cause

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. BERNARD, La. (WVUE) - St. Bernard Parish Officials are investigating a natural gas pipeline that burst in Lake Leary Thursday afternoon.

Video showed a large fire in the water there and parish leaders tell FOX 8 they’ve set up a command post near the fire station in Verrett along Highway 46.

The operator of the pipeline is on the scene and they’re trying to figure out how to stop the rupture at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
A string of satellites were captured moving across the sky on Wednesday, September 7.
String of Starlink satellites spotted in night sky
Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office
Fort Polk Officials, VPSO issue warning after aircraft hit with lasers in Providence area
Pineville man detained following fatal shooting in LaSalle Parish
The day of the boy’s death, first responders were called to a residence about a baby not...
Father charged with murder in Benadryl overdose death of 5-month-old, police say

Latest News

Suspects arrested in kidnapping of Alexandria Coca-Cola driver
RPSB announces safety measures
RPSB approves safety, security funds
RPSB approves safety, security funds
Cenla dashboard for COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccine percentages
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Midday Forecast