Netflix resurrects ‘Teletubbies’ in new series

(CNN) - The Teletubbies are back to anchor a new slate of pre-school programming for Netflix.

The British kids show is being rebooted for the United States, narrated by “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star Tituss Burgess.

Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po will be returning to streaming TV on November 14.

The Teletubbies are the star attraction in a new block of programming designed for younger viewers on Netflix.

Netflix’s Teletubbies will also feature a number of new “Tummy Tales” songs designed to keep the kids dancing along.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.