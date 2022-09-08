Netflix resurrects ‘Teletubbies’ in new series

A "Teletubbies" reboot with Tituss Burgess is set to debut on Netflix in November 2022.
A "Teletubbies" reboot with Tituss Burgess is set to debut on Netflix in November 2022.
By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The Teletubbies are back to anchor a new slate of pre-school programming for Netflix.

The British kids show is being rebooted for the United States, narrated by “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star Tituss Burgess.

Tinky-Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po will be returning to streaming TV on November 14.

The Teletubbies are the star attraction in a new block of programming designed for younger viewers on Netflix.

Netflix’s Teletubbies will also feature a number of new “Tummy Tales” songs designed to keep the kids dancing along.

Pineville man detained following fatal shooting in LaSalle Parish

