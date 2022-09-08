NSU Demons ready to put Week 1 in the past and make changes for Week 2

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State University Demons started their season on the road last week with 30 new guys, far away from home and with a new quarterback and offensive coordinator.

The Demons did not start their season the way they wanted to, as they took a hard loss against Montana. Demons Head Coach Brad Laird said last week that the game would be a good test to see where the Demons are against a No. 2 team and be able to fix the mistakes earlier in the season rather than later.

Demons starting quarterback Miles Fallin threw his first pass in his college career, which was the first time in six seasons. Fallin completed 30-43 of his passes and had 193 yards.

“We were able to get out of some tough situations and, as a team against the No. 2 team in the FCS with everything that we talked about,” said Coach Laird. “We had five turnovers, zero takeaways, we had 13 penalties, bad field position and so, as we reflect, we correct the things that are correctable. I like the opportunity of this football team to move forward.”

Playing Montana allowed the Demons to figure out what is working and what is not working and fix that before Saturday.

“We still have the same expectations,” said Redshirt Junior running back Scooter Adams. “We still think highly of ourselves. There were just key things that we went through and studied on film, and we know what to fix. We really just need to come out, play fast and play our game.”

The Demons have some work to do on both sides of the ball before they step foot in Shreveport to take on their in-state rival, Grambling State University, in the Independence Bowl.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.