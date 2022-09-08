Suspects arrested in kidnapping of Alexandria Coca-Cola driver

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two people have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and armed robbery of a Coca-Cola delivery driver that occurred in Alexandria back on August 31.

James Recardo Wallace, 37, and Antonio Strong, 39, both of Alexandria, have each been charged with one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of armed robbery.

Originally, APD was investigating reports of two incidents involving the suspects. In the first incident, a Coca-Cola delivery driver was forced at gunpoint to drive the suspects to an ATM. The victim was unable to withdraw money and the suspects left.

In the second incident, a man claimed he saw two men lying in a ditch and, when he stopped to offer aid, they beat him and stole his car. During the investigation, APD discovered that the alleged victim, Strong, fabricated the incident to avoid arrest. When arrested, APD said Strong was driving the vehicle he falsely reported being stolen.

“Sometimes in criminal cases, people will provide false or incorrect information, which is why you can’t always believe the first thing you hear,” said APD Chief Ronney Howard. “Detectives need time to be able to investigate, sort out the details and find the truth. It is a deliberate process, and that’s one reason we have to be cautious with the information we share in the early phases of an investigation. In this case, our detectives did an outstanding job of following the evidence and apprehending the suspects.”

According to arrest records, Wallace has numerous previous arrests for charges, including driving under suspension/revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession to distribute CDS II, flight from an officer, theft and theft of a motor vehicle.

Strong also has a number of previous arrests, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, simple strangulation domestic abuse; theft less than $500; battery of a police officer; resisting arrest; possession of a gun with drugs; production/manufacture/distribution with intent of fentanyl, carfentanil, mixture or analogues thereof; possession of CDS 4; production/manufacture/distribution CDS 1 analogues thereof or counterfeit substances; and production/manufacture/distribution heroin.

If anyone has additional information about this incident, contact Crimestoppers at 318-443-7867 (443-STOP) or APD at (318) 441-6460, or (318) 441-6559.

**All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

