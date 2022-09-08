WATCH LIVE: RPSB, law enforcement officials hold press conference on school safety

(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Thursday morning, representatives from the Rapides Parish School Board, the Alexandria Police Department, the Pineville Police Department, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Louisiana State Fire Marshal and others, will be speaking at Alexandria Senior High School.

The press conference will be held to discuss the safety and security of RPSB students, staff and facilities. We will stream the event live on this page around 10:30 a.m.

