Camp Beauregard hosts town hall to discuss name change

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - On Thursday, Sept. 8, the public got to weigh in on what will be the new name of Camp Beauregard in Pineville.

Similar to Fort Polk, Camp Beauregard is named after a Confederate general. However, unlike Fort Polk, Camp Beauregard is owned by the Louisiana National Guard and is not required to change its name through the Federal Naming Commission. Despite this, the Louisiana National Guard formed its own committee to find a new name for the camp.

At the town hall, concerned citizens were allowed to voice their opinions on the name change and what they thought the new name should be.

“Colonel Lesly Prestridge, he was the colonel out here for several years,” one citizen said. “He was born and raised in Tioga. He graduated from Tioga High School and was commander out here for years. I recommend his name because he is from here, and he served at this post.”

Another citizen stated he was against the change altogether and that history should be left alone.

“I know Pierre Gustav Beauregard is the man who fired on Fort Sumter and started the Civil War and that is an embarrassing time and for four years this country was torn apart,” he said. “The blood was so deep a racehorse couldn’t jump over it, but that’s what it took to end slavery.”

Up next, the names will be passed to a committee made up of 10 military, state and local officials who will then narrow the list to five names before passing the list to the Adjunct General and Governor John Bel Edwards for the final determination. They hope to have Camp Beauregard renamed by October 2023.

