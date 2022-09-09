Foundation pays off 21 mortgages for fallen first responder families ahead of 9/11
(Gray News) - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is helping multiple families pay off their homes after losing a loved one in the line of duty.
Representatives said the foundation was established in memory of fallen New York Firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on Sept. 11.
“When America was attacked on Sept. 11, my brother and many others rushed headfirst into danger and laid down their lives, trying to save as many people as possible,” said Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.
The families helped by the foundation with their mortgages included the following:
- Mineral Point, Wisconsin, Fire Captain Brian Cecil Busch
- Joplin, Missouri, Police Corporal Benjamin Cooper
- Salt River, Arizona, Police Officer Clayton Joel Townsend
- Arvada, Colorado, Police Officer Gordon Beesley
- Billerica, Massachusetts, Firefighter/EMT Patrick Corbett
- Mesa, Arizona, Fire Captain Trevor Cowley Madrid
- Illinois Police Senior Master Trooper Todd Anthony Hanneken
- Champaign, Illinois, Firefighter Trevor Herderhorst
- Portsmouth, Ohio, Firefighter/EMT Edward Jay Long
- Connecticut State Police Sergeant Brian Erik Mohl
- Gallatin County, Montana, Deputy Sheriff Jacob Otto Allmendinger
- FBI Special Agent Jimmie John Daniels
- Baltimore County Firefighter/Paramedic Brian Dennis Neville
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer Trainee Wolf Valmond
- Yuma, Colorado, Fire Captain Darcy Stallings
- El Paso, Texas, Fire Suppression Technician Eduardo Ramirez
- Jones County, North Carolina, Sheriff Danny Heath
- Pennsylvania State Trooper Martin Francis Mack III
- Bloom Township, Ohio, Fire Lieutenant/Paramedic Ralph “Andy” Nunley
The foundation said its Fallen First Responder Program pays off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed in the line of duty and leave behind young children, ensuring they will always have a place to call home.
“Twenty-one years later, I am proud to keep my brother Stephen’s memory alive by supporting the families of these heroes who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Their dedication and their sacrifice will never be forgotten, and the families they left behind will always have the support of Tunnel to Towers,” Siller said.
In 2021, Tunnel to Towers expanded the program to support the families of first responders who have lost their lives to 9/11 illnesses.
