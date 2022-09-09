KALB’s Bulletin Material: Predicting Week 2 Matchups around Cenla

By Dylan Domangue, Elijah Nixon and Mary Margaret Ellison
Published: Sep. 9, 2022
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - After Week 1 of Bulletin Material, Dylan Domangue and Mary Margaret Ellison are tied for first after going 3-1 in our first week’s picks. Elijah Nixon went 2-2. In Week 2, the KALB Sports Team is back at it, picking the winners for some of the biggest games in Cenla.

MedExpress Game of the Week: St. Mary’s vs Buckeye

  • Dylan’s Pick: St. Mary’s 34-20
  • Elijah’s Pick: Buckeye 28-21
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: St. Mary’s 35-21

Leesville vs Jena:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Jena 32-28
  • Elijah’s Pick: Leesville 27-21
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Leesville 27-21

Pineville vs Menard:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Pineville 21-7
  • Elijah’s Pick: Menard 14-12
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Menard 20-14

ASH vs St. Thomas More:

  • Dylan’s Pick: ASH 40-34
  • Elijah’s Pick: ASH 33-21
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: St. Thomas More 42-41

Avoyelles vs Teurlings Catholic:

  • Dylan’s Pick: Avoyelles 52-48
  • Elijah’s Pick: Avoyelles 44-38
  • Mary Margaret’s Pick: Avoyelles 54-42

