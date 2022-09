“UPDATE From Post yesterday concerning water issues in Fire District 7

Spoke with Mr Mains this morning about the issues with low water volume at several of the fire hydrants. He is telling me not to use any of the hydrants that was on the old Robeline water system due to no pressure/volume of water. I told him I understand that the old Robeline system is not a fire rated water system and he agreed. these fire hydrants on the Old Robeline System was paid for by tax payers of Fire District 7. Its a total of 8 fire hydrants from Marthaville to Robeline area. I ask him how long would this be on not being able to use those hydrants and he couldn't truthfully answer. We also spoke about the Ajax Water system on its issue. He advised me that the Engineer told them to shut down the Booster station on Hwy 487. I ask him why? He said the Engineer said we didn't need it wright now. Oh yes we do. Told him that explains a lot of water issues. Told him we needed that Boosting station. I told him that I'm glad the citizens now have good drinking water. I thanked him for that. He said they have applied for grants to fix the issues. I understand they have to wait to see if grant is approved. I ask him what we’re the grants gonna be used for. He said if I wanted to know anything I could contact the state. He wasn’t telling me.

I ask him when there next meeting was? He told me today at 5 pm. Told him I would be there. He told me I wasn't welcome to attend the meeting. He said a board member can but we don't want you there. I was told this morning by Mr. Mains that the post I made last night was a cowardly act. Well that's fine. All I'm doing as Fire Chief is to make sure Fire District 7 has a good water supply incase we need it.

If we had to be rated right now by PIAL we would not do well due to water issues. If these issues aren’t fixed on both systems by next year this will cost the tax payers of Fire District 7. Next year we are being rated by PIAL. Water credit is a good percentage of our fire rating.”