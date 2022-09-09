NSU Demons & Grambling State Tigers will meet in the Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. (KALB) - The Northwestern State Demons are preparing to play in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport for Week 2 against their in-state rival: the Grambling State University Tigers.

This will be the first meeting between Northwestern State University and Grambling since 2018, when the Demons came out with the win at home, 34-7. The win was also Brad Laird’s first win as the Demon’s head coach along with his first non-conference win.

It will also be the first time the Demons are playing in Shreveport and a neutral site since 2002.

There are only a few guys left on the Demons’ roster that played in the last game against Grambling in 2018, and they said it was one of the best games they have played in as Demons.

NSU and the Tigers are both eyeing their first win of the season after tough losses last week, and what better way to get your first win than to defeat an in-state rival? Coach Laird said he and his staff are ready to put it all on the field in this one.

“I want to win all three phases, our guys and coaches to be able to put the best product on the field,” said Laird. “That is what we are preparing to do as we go through this week of practice. We are looking forward to it. It is going to be a great Saturday night at 6 p.m.”

“I told the guys about the importance of the game, but I have tried to make it feel like it is going to be any other game,” said senior defensive end Isaiah Longino, who played in the game against Grambling in 2018. “I don’t want them to have to overthink it or overcomplicate things. It is going to be a great atmosphere.”

“The band is going to be out there, a lot of our friends are going to be there and family,” continued Longino. “We come into games like there is no doubt that we are going to win. It doesn’t have to be a bigger motivation; it is just we are going to win this game. We have to go out there and do what we have to do, which is win this game and get the record going.”

The Demons will take on the Grambling Tigers Saturday at 6 p.m. in Shreveport at Independence Stadium.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.