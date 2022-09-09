From setback to comeback: Grant’s Gaines ran for 4 touchdowns in the 1st half against Montgomery

DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - One touchdown, two touchdowns, three, four and it keeps going. Grant’s Kareem Gaines plowed his way through defenders as he had four touchdowns in the first half of last week’s game against Montgomery.

He glided into the endzone like it was nothing. It is hard to believe, but Gaines suffered a broken fibula last season and only played three weeks, and during the off-season, he was ready to become the best version of himself.

“I see a whole bunch that is different,” said Gaines. “Once I came back fully healthy, my first goal was to be completely healed. Then start losing weight and start to get faster for the senior season.”

Gaines finished Week 1 with five touchdowns and 189 rushing yards. As a four-year starting running back, Gaines said he never thought he would be capable of doing that in one game, let alone Week 1, but he proved himself wrong.

“I was just really happy, and I always congratulated my lineman for it. All praise goes to my guys up front,” said Gaines. “It feels great honestly, my first game actually back in the regular season, so it felt pretty good.”

Cougars Head Coach Dillon Barrett has coached Gaines throughout his time at Grant and said he is impressed with Gaines’ stellar performance, and how much he has grown.

“I have seen him mature, physically and mentally,” said Barrett. “His football IQ has grown every year, his field vision, his footwork, all of those things. His skillset has grown as well, and it is really cool to see that as a coach, to see your guys develop over time and watch them grow up.”

Eli Morrison, wide receiver for the Cougars, took over as running back last year when Gaines was injured, and as one of his best friends, he likes to see Gaines’ work pay off.

“It definitely felt good having him back,” said Morrison. “He is a dog, we worked all off season for this, and we push each other each day and just to see the growth he had is great.”

Kareem Gaines did not let his injury determine how his senior season was going to go, and his determination and commitment to the game have powered him through the adversity.

